Tauranga City Council animal services team leader Brent Lincoln said the dog’s owner was walking three dogs, two of which were off-leash and rushed at the victim. One, a young bull mastiff, severely bit the victim’s elbow.
The victim tried to block the attack, but the dog latched on before releasing him. He was left with a large open wound and required surgery at Tauranga Hospital.
Lincoln said the victim endured multiple hospital visits, home medical visits, physiotherapy and special dressings.
This was 20 fewer attacks than the previous 12 months.
This included the March 28 attack on Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Bryan, also known as Timoti. He was visiting a property in Tuapiro in Katikati, not far from his home.
Three dogs were euthanised, and police were investigating on behalf of the coroner.
At this time, no charges had been laid.
Chris Watt, Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s acting general manager of regulatory services, said complaints over the past two years had fluctuated, and there were no significant trends.
“It’s important to note that the council is only aware of attacks when they are reported. Incidents, such as a family dog attacking someone in the same household, often go unreported to the council, but could still result in ACC claims.
