Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

More than 100 dog attacks on people in Tauranga, Western Bay of Plenty in a year

Sandra Conchie
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Bay of Plenty Times·
5 mins to read

A 79-year-old man's severely injured elbow after being attacked by a dog in a Gate Pa reserve in November. Photo / Tauranga City Council

A 79-year-old man's severely injured elbow after being attacked by a dog in a Gate Pa reserve in November. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Warning: Disturbing Content

A child who died and a 79-year-old badly injured man who needed hospital surgery are among more than 100 people attacked by dogs in a part of the Bay of Plenty in a year.

Data obtained by the Bay of Plenty Times shows there were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save