A diver has been attacked by a shark on Chatham Island. Photo / Getty

A diver has been attacked by a shark near the Chatham Islands.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of an incident near Chatham Island at 11.15am.

They responded with one ambulance.

A New Zealand Flying Doctors Service plane was also sent from Christchurch but has since been turned around.

St John has referred further enquiries to NZ Police.