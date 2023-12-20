Coromandel locals party in the streets as holidaymakers return, Nicola Willis holds the former finance minister accountable and disposable vapes go up in smoke under new regulations in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The mother of a woman attacked by a shark in the Southland town of Riverton told the Herald she doesn’t want the incident to discourage people from enjoying the ocean.

“We certainly do not want this random and unfortunate accident to have a negative impact on such a beautiful town or our stunning beaches.”

“We just want people to err on the side of caution when entering our waters and to be vigilant about their surroundings.

“We are in the shark’s environment and should be respectful and mindful of that,” she told the Herald this morning.

The 21-year-old suffered a significant leg wound in a late-night shark attack while wading in knee-deep water at about 2am on Monday.

Southland Police said the woman was walking through the water in an estuary near the Riverton rugby grounds when she was bitten by the shark.

“She received a significant laceration to her leg that required treatment from emergency services,” a police statement said.

“The culprit is possibly a sevengill shark, which is present in the estuary. The time of day is a possible factor.”

A broadnose sevengill shark.

The victim’s mother provided the Herald an update on her daughter’s injuries this morning.

“She is recovering slowly after surgery and has been moved to the ward.”

“She is tired, however, we are surprised at how well she is doing. Her spirits are high and she still has her sense of humour.”

The mother told the Herald that being in the water at that time of the morning isn’t “uncommon” for the family.

“My husband and I are recreational divers and enjoy fishing and floundering, my daughter didn’t think twice about being there.”

“That could have been any of us who flounder in that area however my daughter was just unlucky,” she said.

The mother was in London when she heard the news and booked a flight home as soon as possible.

She earlier told the Herald the incident would “have a deep impact” on her daughter, who is well known in Riverton for working at the local supermarket.

“She is a very strong woman, and I know that she will get through this. Recovery will be slow; however, in time, she will be okay.”

Hato Hone St John confirmed they were notified at 2.27am on Monday “of an incident involving an animal”.

“We responded [with] one ambulance and one rapid response unit to Leader Street, Riverton,” a spokesman said.

“Our paramedics treated and transported one patient in a serious condition to Southland Hospital.”

Located 30km west of Invercargill, Riverton is a popular holiday destination and police are asking anyone heading into the water to “follow safety guidelines and avoid late-night swims”.

Speaking to the Herald in 2022, New Zealand Marine Studies Centre educator Rob Lewis said that in southern New Zealand, sevengill sharks often moved closer to shore in the summer.

They were “very curious animals” and fast movements and splashing could trigger them to investigate.

“Of course, their way of investigating is by biting things,” Lewis said.

If approached by a sevengill shark, the most important thing to do was to keep eye contact with it, he said.

“After which, you should try, as calmly as possible, to exit the water.”

Water Safety New Zealand has resources and advice for all water-going holidaymakers.