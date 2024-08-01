Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

‘Distressing’ video shows live cat tossed out of moving car in Christchurch, investigation underway

Katie Oliver
By
2 mins to read
A video has surfaced online of a cat being tossed from a moving car, prompting SPCA to investigate. Photo / Supplied

A video has surfaced online of a cat being tossed from a moving car, prompting SPCA to investigate. Photo / Supplied

The SPCA is investigating after a video surfaced online of a live cat being thrown out of a moving vehicle.

The video, which appears to be filmed in Christchurch, shows a group of young people in a car, laughing while a male in the back holds the pet out the window.

He tells the person filming to “face the camera on me”, as he holds the animal up and out of the window, before tossing it out.

A thud is heard, and the group continue giggling as they leave the cat on the road.

It’s not clear if the car was injured or later retrieved.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

An SPCA spokesperson told the Herald that they have received a complaint about the incident and investigations are underway.

“The video is a distressing watch,” they said.

“Throwing an animal from a moving vehicle would almost certainly constitute an act of ill-treatment pursuant to the Animal Welfare Act 1999.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
A video has surfaced online of a cat being tossed from a moving car, prompting SPCA to investigate. Photo / Supplied
A video has surfaced online of a cat being tossed from a moving car, prompting SPCA to investigate. Photo / Supplied

Police say they had no record of any complaint.

The spokesperson said it is not the first incident of its kind this year.

Already in 2024, the SPCA has received six complaints “alleging animals being thrown out of vehicles. Including two cats, three dogs and one pig”.

Half of those were reported in the Canterbury region, with the others in Otago and Waikato.

In April this year, a group of young people in Nelson videoed themselves driving into a herd of deer, killing a stag.

“SPCA advocates that companion animals should be securely and appropriately contained during transport to protect them from causing an accident or being injured,” the SPCA spokesperson said.

“We urge the public to treat all animals with compassion.”

The SPCA wants to remind the public to report any animal welfare concerns to the appropriate authority.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand