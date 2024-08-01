A video has surfaced online of a cat being tossed from a moving car, prompting SPCA to investigate. Photo / Supplied

The SPCA is investigating after a video surfaced online of a live cat being thrown out of a moving vehicle.

The video, which appears to be filmed in Christchurch, shows a group of young people in a car, laughing while a male in the back holds the pet out the window.

He tells the person filming to “face the camera on me”, as he holds the animal up and out of the window, before tossing it out.

A thud is heard, and the group continue giggling as they leave the cat on the road.

It’s not clear if the car was injured or later retrieved.