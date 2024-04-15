Police work to get to the bottom of tragic Sydney mall stabbings, why a mega tunnel could be built in Wellington and Iran-Israel relations go from bad to worse in the lates.

Nelson police have arrested three men who were part of a group who drove their car into a herd of deer and killed a stag.

The incident happened about 3am on March 30 on Marsden Valley Rd in Stoke.

Video footage of the incident was uploaded to the internet.

Police allege the group of five deliberately targeted the animals.

Officers executed search warrants at several properties around Nelson.

Three men were arrested and police spoke to two other 16-year-old’s alleged to have been involved.

A 20-year-old man was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, reckless driving, reckless ill-treatment of a wild animal and unlawful hunting.

A 19-year-old man was charged with unlawful hunting and reckless ill-treatment of a wild animal. Both these men were due to reappear in the Nelson District Court on April 29.

And a 21-year-old was charged with unlawful hunting. He has been summonsed to appear in the Nelson District Court on May 20.

Police wanted to thank the members of the public who helped the investigation and told police about the video.

Police would not comment any further while the men were before the court.