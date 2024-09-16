Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston said increasing penalties for people who misuse mobility parking would level the playing field for disabled people by helping prevent unnecessary disruptions in their day-to-day lives.

“Parking in an area reserved for disabled people is the epitome of arrogance,” Upston said.

“We need to get tough on this selfish behaviour, and that is why we are taking action.”

The Government is also applying an inflation-adjusted increase to all parking infringements, raising fees across the board about 70%.

The increases were designed to ensure towage fees don’t leave tow-truck operators out of pocket, as is the case.

In Masterton, work is under way on a wider parking plan that is set to go out for consultation in November.

Any bylaw changes resulting from the plan would be included in the bylaws review scheduled for consultation next year.

Changes to fees and charges would be consulted on as part of the 2025-26 annual plan process.

Almost 3800 parking fines are issued each year in Masterton, bringing in more than $100,000 in revenue.

