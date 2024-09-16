Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Disabled car park ticket soars to $750 for parking ‘arrogance’

By Emily Ireland
LDR·
2 mins to read
Updated infringement fees for misusing a disabled car park are coming into force in October. Photo / Emily Ireland

Updated infringement fees for misusing a disabled car park are coming into force in October. Photo / Emily Ireland

Emily Ireland, Local Democracy reporter

People who flaunt disabled parking rules will be pinged $750 from next month, a steep rise from the $150 ticket.

The Government-led change will come into effect from October 1 and is enforceable by police or council parking wardens; however, Masterton is the only Wairarapa council with dedicated parking wardens.

A stroll in Masterton’s central business district on Monday showed a vehicle misusing disabled spaces, others were double-parked, and many had overstayed the time paid for in the meters.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston said increasing penalties for people who misuse mobility parking would level the playing field for disabled people by helping prevent unnecessary disruptions in their day-to-day lives.

“Parking in an area reserved for disabled people is the epitome of arrogance,” Upston said.

“We need to get tough on this selfish behaviour, and that is why we are taking action.”

The Government is also applying an inflation-adjusted increase to all parking infringements, raising fees across the board about 70%.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The increases were designed to ensure towage fees don’t leave tow-truck operators out of pocket, as is the case.

In Masterton, work is under way on a wider parking plan that is set to go out for consultation in November.

Any bylaw changes resulting from the plan would be included in the bylaws review scheduled for consultation next year.

Changes to fees and charges would be consulted on as part of the 2025-26 annual plan process.

Almost 3800 parking fines are issued each year in Masterton, bringing in more than $100,000 in revenue.

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand