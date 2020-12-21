Dilworth School sex abuse investigation: Guilty plea entered as new charges laid

Dilworth School in Epsom, Auckland which is at the centre of allegations of historical sexual abuse. Photo / Dean Purcell

One of the men facing new charges in relation to historical sex abuse at Dilworth School has pleaded guilty.

Former assistant principal Ian Wilson has pleaded guilty to five charges laid today in the Auckland District Court.

He is one of five men facing a total 33 new charges after 80 more victims came forward to police as part of Operation Beverly.

Wilson pleaded guilty and was convicted of charges including indecent assault on a boy aged 12-16.

The court heard victim impact reports would be prepared.

He will next appear on March 23 and his bail was continued.

He appeared in the dock wearing a medical face mask.

In November, Wilson pleaded guilty to two charges involving indecent acts while he worked at Dilworth School.

Wilson was a scout leader, senior house master of MacMurray Boarding House and later the senior school assistant principal from 1988 to 1996. He also taught History and Te Reo Māori.