Dilworth School sex abuse investigation: Two more men charged as number of victims grows to more than 100

Dilworth School in the Auckland suburb of Epsom opened in 1906. Photo / Dean Purcell

More than 100 victims have now emerged in the Dilworth School sexual abuse investigation, which today saw two new arrests.

A 70-year-old Palmerston North man faces three charges of indecent assault and one of inducing a boy to do an indecent act.

A 71-year-old Levin man faces three charges of indecency with boys.

It is unclear at this stage when the alleged offending happened or how many victims were involved.

Police originally arrested seven men - mostly former teaching staff and tutors - in September after an 18-month investigation into allegations of abuse at the Auckland boarding school between the 1970s and 2000s.

After the initial arrests in September police were swamped with calls from other men who also wanted to report allegations of abuse.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said police have now spoken to more than 100 men who have identified as victims of sexual abuse while attending the school.

He said the latest arrests were made as a result of the "large volume of calls received by the team since last year".

The men who have just been arrested are on police bail and will appear in the Auckland District Court on March 1.

Ian Robert Wilson has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next month. Photo / Michael Craig

One of the men originally charged, former assistant principal Ian Wilson, has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next month. Another, former scout leader Richard Charles Galloway, died in November from cancer.

The others, including former chaplain Ross Browne, Rex McIntosh, Alister Harlow, have denied the allegations are still going through the court system. Two of the men still have name suppression.

Dilworth Trust Board chair Aaron Snodgrass said neither of the newly arrested men are still connected to the school.

He said Dilworth has been actively working with police during the investigation and encouraged Old Boys who have been victims of abuse to lay complaints.

"We take any allegations of inappropriate or illegal behaviour extremely seriously and see abuse of any form as a breach of trust for which the consequences are profound. We have been determined to confront honestly and openly what has happened and make sure that we do everything in our power moving forward to create and maintain an environment where our young men are safe and where they flourish.

The Board deeply regrets and apologises that some of our Old Boys have suffered abuse while in our care.

Our focus continues to be the wellbeing of our current students while supporting our Old Boys and our wider Dilworth community."

Dilworth College Headmaster, Dan Reddiex left) and Chairman of the Dilworth Trust Board, Aaron Snodgrass address media after the initial arrests. Photo / NZ Herald

Snodgrass said the school has implemented a comprehensive programme of best practice initiatives and policies to proactively ensure we are providing the safest possible environment for students.

"We are also providing support services for those Old Boys who want and need them and continue to engage with our Old Boys and school community about the support services available to them, including access to a confidential, free Listening Service. "

Baber said police would still like to hear from anyone with information about offending at Dilworth.

"I acknowledge those who have contacted Police to date and continue to encourage anyone with information, and that hasn't spoken with us yet, to contact Operation Beverly on (09) 302 6624 or by emailing Operation.Beverly@Police.govt.nz."