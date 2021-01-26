Dilworth School investigation: High Court trial date set

Dilworth School in the Auckland suburb of Epsom opened in 1906. Photo / Dean Purcell

A High Court trial date has been set for four men after a police investigation into alleged historical sexual offending at Dilworth School.

Ross Douglas Browne, Rex Clarence McIntosh and two others with name suppression appeared for the first time in the High Court at Auckland today.

Not guilty pleas had already been entered to all charges while in the district court.

Today, Justice Sally Fitzgerald set a trial date for April 26, 2022 for 12 weeks.

It came after Crown prosecutor Jacob Barry indicated the Crown expected the case to last for 10 to 12 weeks at trial.

In mid-September, Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber announced several men had been charged after an investigation dubbed Operation Beverly that focused on allegations of historical abuse at the school.

Dilworth School was opened in 1906 with the aim of helping boys from disadvantaged families.

Police alleged a number of serious offences occurred in four different decades, spanning from the 1970s to the 2000s.

Editor's note

It has been a shock for New Zealanders to learn that several former staff at Auckland's Dilworth School have been charged with sex and drug offences against boys over more than three decades. We want you, our readers, to know that the Herald will follow this story wherever it leads. We have a team of journalists prepared to investigate and we want to hear from you. If you have any information please contact us at yourstory@nzme.co.nz

Murray Kirkness

NZ Herald Editor

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (available 24/7)

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am - 8pm)

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.