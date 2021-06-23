Dilworth School sex abuse investigation: Court outburst as former Manurewa vicar Ross Browne faces new charges

Former Dilworth Chaplain Ross Douglas Browne now faces new charges after police investigated sexual abuse allegations. Photo / Michael Craig

Former Dilworth Chaplain Ross Douglas Browne now faces new charges after police investigated sexual abuse allegations. Photo / Michael Craig

A former chaplain arrested in connection with Dilworth School sex abuse claims faces new charges stretching from the 1980s to as recently as last year.

A member of the public launched a dramatic outburst as Ross Douglas Browne left the Auckland District Court today.

Ross Douglas Browne was the vicar of St Luke's Church in Manurewa when police arrested him. Photo / Supplied

Browne, 72, appeared on new charges including sexual violation and indecent assault.

No plea was entered but defence counsel Katrina Hamblin indicated Browne denied all the charges.

"He maintains that it's not guilty to all these matters," Hamblin told Judge Grant Fraser.

Police say the three most recent alleged offences happened in September last year, when Browne was accused of possessing objectionable publications.

In two sexual violation charges, Browne is alleged to have targeted a boy in 1988 or 1989. That charge carried a maximum jail term of 20 years.

He is also accused of indecently assaulting a boy aged 13-15 in the late 1980s.

And Browne faced another indecent assault charge, where police allege he offended against a boy aged 9 or 10 years old in the mid-late 1990s.

The police's Operation Beverly has investigated abuse and abuse allegations stretching back decades at Dilworth School in Epsom, central Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

He was arrested as part of the police's vast Operation Beverly investigation into alleged abuse at the central Auckland school.

Browne appeared with a walking stick before moving into the dock.

Crown prosecutor Robin McCoubrey said the new charges should be joined to Browne's existing charges.

In January, the Herald reported Browne denied 15 charges, most of which were allegations of indecent assault on a boy.

Today, the defence and prosecution agreed Browne's case should next be mentioned at a callover hearing on July 14.

Ross Douglas Browne, 72, has denied sexual abuse charges. Photo / Michael Craig

Judge Fraser granted a TV crew's request to film Browne.

"There is no distinction in reality between photographs of Mr Browne, which are already in the public domain, and the filming of Mr Browne in the dock. I don't think there's any prejudice."

Browne's appearance at the July 14 callover is excused.

As Browne left the dock, a member of the public yelled out: "You have ruined the last 20 years of my parents' life."

She apologised to the judge before telling Browne: "May God forgive you. Have mercy on your soul."

Her other comments cannot be reported, partly because victims of alleged sexual abuse have statutory name suppression and partly because Browne denies the charges.

Yesterday, police said investigators had now spoken with more than 150 former Dilworth students.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber of Auckland City CIB urged anyone with information who had not yet spoken with police to get in touch.

Baber said people with information could phone Operation Beverly staff on (09) 302 6624 or email Operation.Beverly@police.govt.nz.

The Herald previously reported Browne was a Dilworth chaplain from 1979 until 2006.

He'd also been involved in Scouts, the Auckland Gang Show amateur theatrical company and in recent years was vicar of St Luke's Anglican Church in Manurewa.

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (available 24/7)

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am - 8pm)

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.