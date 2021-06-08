Dilworth school sex abuse: Graeme Charles Lindsay pleads guilty to two charges

Graeme Charles Lindsay has admitted two sex abuse charges after police investigated historical abuse at Dilworth School. Photo / Dean Purcell

One of the men arrested after police investigated allegations of historical sex abuse at Auckland's Dilworth school has pleaded guilty to two charges.

Graeme Charles Lindsay of Levin today admitted offences against boys in the mid-1970s.

Lindsay indecently assaulted a boy under 16, and also induced a boy to do an indecent act.

At the High Court in Auckland, Lindsay appeared by audiovisual link, and wore a facemask.

The court heard Lindsay had a medical procedure scheduled.

He will be sentenced on August 17 at 9am.

Bail was not opposed.

Lindsay was arrested as part of Operation Beverly, a police investigation that has resulted in dozens of victims and dozens of charges after sex abuse allegations.

Two of the accused men, Keith William Dixon and Rex Clarence McIntosh, have recently died.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald today told the court the Solicitor-General had formally stayed charges against Dixon and McIntosh.

Several other men linked to Dilworth and caught in Operation Beverly are still before the courts.