Dilworth School sex abuse investigation: Graeme Charles Lindsay loses name suppression

Operation Beverly has investigated claims of sexual abuse linked to Epsom's Dilworth School. Photo / Dean Purcell

Another man charged in relation to allegations of historical sex offending linked to Dilworth School can now be named.

Graeme Charles Lindsay faces three charges of indecent assault.

Lindsay is one of nine men charged as part of Operation Beverly, the police operation into alleged offending at Auckland's Dilworth School between the 1970s and early 2000s.

He was not part of the first group of arrests in September. Instead, two of the complainants who made allegations against him came forward after seeing media reports about those arrests.

The indecent assaults are alleged to have happened in 1973 and 1975, involving two boys aged between 10 to 13.

At the High Court in Auckland, Lindsay sought continued name suppression at a hearing last month.

In a new judgment, Justice Neil Campbell declined Lindsay's application for continued name suppression.

However, evidence referred to and submissions made at the name suppression were suppressed.

Where to get help

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334.

• Alternatively contact your local police station.

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.