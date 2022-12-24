Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Diana Clement: 10 reasons to avoid the shops tomorrow

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
The “savings” we’re primed to expect on Boxing Day, will just be repeated at later dates. Photo / Andrew Warner

The “savings” we’re primed to expect on Boxing Day, will just be repeated at later dates. Photo / Andrew Warner

There is no need to rush out shopping tomorrow.

The “savings” we’re primed to expect on Boxing Day, will just be repeated at later dates. What’s more, you deserve some more time out from the

Latest from New Zealand