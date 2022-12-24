Diana Clement: 10 reasons to avoid the shops tomorrow

The “savings” we’re primed to expect on Boxing Day, will just be repeated at later dates. Photo / Andrew Warner

There is no need to rush out shopping tomorrow.

The “savings” we’re primed to expect on Boxing Day, will just be repeated at later dates. What’s more, you deserve some more time out from the daily grind, and running the gauntlet of crowds isn’t that. Here are 10 reasons to avoid the mall tomorrow: