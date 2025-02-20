From left: Doug Tamaki, Margaret Tamaki, Brian Tamaki, Duke Tamaki (top) and Mike Tamaki. Photo / Brian Tamaki

It comes amid a week of increased attention on Tamaki after members of his Destiny Church groups Man Up and Legacy led a violent protest at a children’s event at Te Atatū library.

Tamaki’s followers also disrupted the Auckland Rainbow Parade on Ponsonby Rd, with both incidents raising concerns about his church’s charitable status and condemnation from community leaders for “crossing the line” and “thuggery”.

In a sermon after the protests, Tamaki explained why he was not present, saying he was spending time with his dying father.

“My dad, at this stage, is maybe going through the last days of his life.

“I needed to be there. We had lots of visitors over this time, mostly family.

“My sister Caroline ... she looks after my dad.

“It was the doctors who phoned my sisters, and said, ‘We’ve done a blood test, and everything says everything’s shutting down'.

“The doctor’s advice was ... well that he was going to die that afternoon, so we got hold of the family. God’s got a way of doing things.”

But Tamaki said his father had perked up with his family around him.

“All of the kids, their children, the Australian crew, my grandchildren are coming from there. The more people come, the more he starts to smile,” Tamaki said.

“The more he perks up - he woke up the morning doctors said he was supposed to be dead by and said, ‘Oh, I think I’ll have bacon and eggs for breakfast'.

“He’s 90 years old, and if you’re a health buff or you want to interview him [about] how to have a long life - don’t interview my father. He eats sugar by the tonnes, salt by the tonnes, fat or meat by the tonnes, bread by the tonnes, and butter that thick.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.