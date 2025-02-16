Chief executive Phil Wilson today condemned the weekend’s events in an opinion piece for Our Auckland, saying staff were targeted in Saturday’s protest both verbally and physically which was “not good enough and not acceptable”.
“Our people were attacked on Saturday. Verbally and physically. Children, young people and their families were caught up in a violent and ugly situation that was outrageous and unacceptable.
“As an organisation, we respect people’s right to free speech, protest and freedom of expression. Our libraries lead the charge on this. But when it turns violent and aggressive, when shouting drowns out other voices, and when people get hurt (children, for crying out loud!), it has gone too far.”
“In saying he is proud of the actions of his people, Bishop Tamaki is condoning violence and aggression towards our staff and the community and that is deplorable.”
On X, Henderson shared a photo of the crowd and said they “uplifted the space from the ugly events of the weekend.”
During the protest, members of Destiny Church groups were denied entry into the ticketed event at the Te Atatū Community Centre and then bowled past council staff and event organisers.
Brian Tamaki says he told a leader of his Destiny Church groups Man Up and Legacy Sisterhood to storm a community centre where the event was happening.
Earlier, Tamaki told the Herald that Man Up was forced to step up and take peaceful action with the Government refusing to “address the excessive spending on borderline pornography and perversion targeting our innocent Kiwi kids”.
The event was a children’s science show hosted by a popular Auckland drag artist. Auckland Council cancelled a second show slated for later that afternoon due to fears of more protest action.
Hours later, the same groups broke through police barricades at the Auckland Rainbow Parade on Ponsonby Rd, blocking the parade as they performed a haka. As police dispersed them, they danced and swaggered away, smiling and waving to an unimpressed crowd.