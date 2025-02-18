Some of the foundations of our charities law date back to England’s Charitable Uses Act 1601. If you say you’re tackling poverty, advancing education or religion, or beneficial to the community in any way, you could sign up to the charities register.

There are more than 28,000 registered charities – with an annual income of more than $21 billion – on top of over 110,000 not-for-profit organisations.

In 2019, the independent Tax Working Group made recommendations to improve the fairness, balance, and structure of New Zealand’s tax system.

One of the issues it highlighted that required “further work” was charities and non-profit organisations.

One of its independent advisers, Andrea Black told The Front Page the real issue with charities, religion, and the tax system is the donation tax credit.

At the moment, for every dollar you donate, you get 33.33 cents back as a tax credit, paid for by the Government.

“This is effectively a spending decision, and all other spending decisions go through Parliament. If [Government] wants to give money to Surf Lifesaving, that forms part of the budget the Finance Minister brings to Parliament every year, and Parliament gets to scrutinise it.

“The only issue I have is that any support given donations tax credit is completely non-transparent.

“We’ve got no real idea how much it is and it’s open-ended because anyone who decides to make that donation gets the benefit, irrespective of how much the Government wants to spend... It’s the individual that decides where to allocate Government taxpayer money,” she said.

