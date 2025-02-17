Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Minister for Tourism Louise Upston talk to media about tourism and economic growth. Photo / Alex Burton

Last year, the Government went against officials in deciding to hike the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) by nearly 200% to $100. Officials recommended increasing it from its then-rate of $35 to $70.

Officials said increasing the charge by too much risked turning visitors off New Zealand – and even potentially negatively affecting our relationship with other countries. Similar concerns were relayed by the tourism industry.

The IVL is charged to most tourists, people on working holidays, some students and some workers coming into New Zealand. Australians and most Pacific Islanders are exempt from the levy. It goes towards public services used by tourists while in the country and supporting tourism and conservation sites.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen on Monday said there were nearly 470,000 visitors in December, 89% of the numbers in December 2019, pre-pandemic. That was an annual increase of 12%, “the strongest monthly recovery since May, and well ahead of the 79% recovery rate seen in December 2023″.

“Over the 2024 year, tourist arrivals into New Zealand totalled 3.3 million, sitting at 85% of pre-pandemic levels, up from the 76% recovery seen over the 2023 year. However, departures of Kiwi tourists overseas have been stronger, with annual Kiwi tourist departures at 98% of pre-pandemic levels over 2024.

“Arrivals across different markets showed mixed results. Australian tourist arrivals rose 17% pa in December, to 96% of pre-pandemic levels. Chinese arrivals rose 13% pa too, but only back to 60% of pre-pandemic levels. There were some noticeable increases in Japanese and European visitors too.

“US visitor arrivals rose 17% pa in December, to sit 7% higher than the same month in 2019. Over the 2024 calendar year, the US cemented itself as New Zealand’s second-largest tourist market, with just over 11% of the total market.”

Olsen said while most of 2024 had the tourism recovery “levelling out”, the past two months showed “signs of an acceleration in the recovery again”.

“Although the overall recovery is solid, the results out of different markets are mixed, and the outlook for markets is likely to reinforce current trends into 2025.

“The fact that Chinese tourist arrivals over 2024 were only at 61% of pre-pandemic levels – still the poorest recovery of all major markets – raises some major questions over if the market will recover towards pre-pandemic levels at all.

“Stronger activity out of the US and more recently a better exchange rate for American travellers to New Zealand have supported the strong recovery from this market, and we expect that momentum to continue into 2025.”