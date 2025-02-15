Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston announce the tourism push at a media stand-up in Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Government is launching a new tourism campaign aimed at enticing Australian holidaymakers to New Zealand.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston is expected to announce the campaign during a media stand-up in Auckland today alongside Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Upston, who picked up the tourism and hospitality portfolio amid Luxon’s recent ministerial reshuffle, said visitor numbers from Australia were around 88% of 2019 pre-Covid levels.

“This campaign will encourage more of our neighbours to book now and come on over.

“Tourism is a crucial part of this Government’s focus on economic growth, with domestic and international tourism expenditure at almost $38 billion and supporting nearly 200,000 jobs.”