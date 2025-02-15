Advertisement
Updated

Watch live: Government announces new tourism push to entice Aussie holidaymakers to New Zealand

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston announce the tourism push at a media stand-up in Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

The Government is launching a new tourism campaign aimed at enticing Australian holidaymakers to New Zealand.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston is expected to announce the campaign during a media stand-up in Auckland today alongside Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Upston, who picked up the tourism and hospitality portfolio amid Luxon’s recent ministerial reshuffle, said visitor numbers from Australia were around 88% of 2019 pre-Covid levels.

“This campaign will encourage more of our neighbours to book now and come on over.

“Tourism is a crucial part of this Government’s focus on economic growth, with domestic and international tourism expenditure at almost $38 billion and supporting nearly 200,000 jobs.”

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston announced the campaign alongside Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Auckland. Photo / Dan Hutchinson
Upston said the number of Australian arrivals in New Zealand increased by more than 90,000, up from 1.27 million to 1.36 million over the past year.

“We know there’s more room to grow. This campaign builds on that momentum and capitalises on the work already done to establish New Zealand as an appealing destination.”

She said figures indicated around four million Australians were already actively considering a holiday in New Zealand.

“The campaign tagline of ‘everyone must go’ lets Australia know that New Zealand is a ‘must-visit’ destination, and that we’re ready and waiting to welcome them now.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.

