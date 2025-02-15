The melee, involving youngsters affiliated with the church groups, happened at Te Atatū Community Centre and saw the protesters punching, pushing and shoving their way inside.

Destiny Church members block Ponsonby Rd, holding up Auckland's Rainbow Parade as they performed a haka.

About 30 toddlers, young children and adults had to be barricaded inside, RNZ reported.

Hours later, the same groups broke through police barricades at the Auckland Rainbow Parade and held up the festivities with a haka. As police dispersed them, they danced and swaggered away, smiling and waving an at unimpressed crowd.

Auckland Pride, organiser of the event in Te Atatū, said the row had affected participants, council staff, and “will resonate with the wider community, reminding us of the ongoing challenges we face”.

Auckland Pride said: “We are aware that such actions could happen again, and we encourage our communities to remain vigilant when organising and attending events.

Destiny Church groups Man Up and Legacy Sisterhood protest against a children's library drag event at Te Atatū Community Centre.

“However, we remain resilient in the face of hate and violence.”

‘No place for thuggery’ - mayor

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said Destiny Church’s actions “are totally unacceptable”.

Brown said: “While I respect freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest, to enter a council library facility that is there for all our communities to use and intimidate council staff, volunteers and community members going about their business, is completely out of line.

“There is absolutely no place for thuggery,” he said.

He said Auckland was home to 1.7 million people from all walks of life, “and I value the diversity of the communities that make up our great city”.

Revellers at the Auckland Rainbow Parade on Ponsonby Rd defiant against Destiny Church's Man Up protesters. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Labour leader Chris Hipkins hit out at Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki.

Hipkins said: “Real men don’t barricade women and children. Real men don’t threaten and intimidate. Real men don’t preach hate. Real men do show respect, compassion and love.

“Real men are comfortable enough in who they are to celebrate the diversity of others. Brain Tamaki, you are just a boy.”

Tamaki said of the Rainbow Parade disruption on social media: “Our radical young people have had enough! Our Man Up men have had enough! Destiny Church has had enough!

Speaking to the Herald about the incident in Te Atatū, Tamaki said Man Up was forced to step up and take “peaceful” action against the Government refusing to “address the excessive spending on borderline pornography and perversion targeting out innocent Kiwi kids.”

