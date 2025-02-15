Violence erupted at a library drag event when Destiny Church groups stormed Te Atatū Community Centre.
The protest forced the cancellation of a second show at New Lynn Community Centre.
Chlöe Swarbrick and Auckland Council condemned the actions.
Violence erupted at a library drag event when members of Brian Tamaki’s Destiny Church groups stormed a community centre to protest a children’s show.
It has drawn the ire of Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick and Auckland Council, who both condemned the acts as “sad” and “disappointing”, and forced the cancellation of a second show at another community centre.
The melee, involving the church’s Man Up and Legacy groups and youngsters,happened at Te Atatū Community Centre and saw them punching, pushing and shoving their way inside.
About 30 toddlers, young children and adults had to be barricaded inside, RNZ reported.
Swarbrick, who has spoken with event organisers, said those targeted were “incredibly shaken up, and I think that’s the intention of this intimidation and violence”.
The church groups, protesting against Hugo’s Rainbow Show featuring drag king Hugo Grrrl, were denied entry to the ticketed event before bowling past staff trying to stop them.
Tamaki posted on social media: “Proud of my people who are out in the community today, making a stand against the woke agenda plaguing our city.
“Our West Auckland team are outside the council library in Te Atatū today protesting yet another drag king, Hugo, who is attempting to seduce more kids into their queer lifestyle through their storytime events.”
Footage on social media showed Man Up and Legacy members at the back of the crowd pushing, shoving and pulling other people.
One woman can be seen punching another in the head several times, as others in the crowd appear to fall to the ground amid screaming and yelling. Others pulled at clothing while some tried to hold violent protesters back.
Police said they responded to a report of disorder at an event at a public building about 12.30pm. A spokesman said officers dispersed “the group responsible for the disorder”.
The second show was due to take place at the New Lynn Community Centre hours later but was cancelled by Auckland Council due to protesters’ plans to target it.
The council’s community director Rachel Kelleher told the Herald: “The council is extremely disappointed in the non-peaceful actions of protesters [at the] rainbow-friendly educational event.
“Our libraries and community spaces are provided as safe and inclusive places for the whole community, and any actions that intimidate and threaten our community and staff will not be tolerated.
“The council respects the right for peaceful protest, but this was not that, and the protesters did not respect the staff or other users of the centre.”
It comes amid a weekend of events for Auckland’s LGBTQ+ community, with the Auckland Rainbow Parade tonight on Ponsonby Rd and the Big Gay Out at Coyle Park tomorrow.