Swarbrick, who has spoken with event organisers, said those targeted were “incredibly shaken up, and I think that’s the intention of this intimidation and violence”.

The church groups, protesting against Hugo’s Rainbow Show featuring drag king Hugo Grrrl, were denied entry to the ticketed event before bowling past staff trying to stop them.

Tamaki posted on social media: “Proud of my people who are out in the community today, making a stand against the woke agenda plaguing our city.

“Our West Auckland team are outside the council library in Te Atatū today protesting yet another drag king, Hugo, who is attempting to seduce more kids into their queer lifestyle through their storytime events.”

Destiny Church groups Man Up and Legacy Sisterhood protest against a children's library drag event at Te Atatū Community Centre. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Footage on social media showed Man Up and Legacy members at the back of the crowd pushing, shoving and pulling other people.

One woman can be seen punching another in the head several times, as others in the crowd appear to fall to the ground amid screaming and yelling. Others pulled at clothing while some tried to hold violent protesters back.

Police said they responded to a report of disorder at an event at a public building about 12.30pm. A spokesman said officers dispersed “the group responsible for the disorder”.

The second show was due to take place at the New Lynn Community Centre hours later but was cancelled by Auckland Council due to protesters’ plans to target it.

The council’s community director Rachel Kelleher told the Herald: “The council is extremely disappointed in the non-peaceful actions of protesters [at the] rainbow-friendly educational event.

“Our libraries and community spaces are provided as safe and inclusive places for the whole community, and any actions that intimidate and threaten our community and staff will not be tolerated.

“The council respects the right for peaceful protest, but this was not that, and the protesters did not respect the staff or other users of the centre.”

It comes amid a weekend of events for Auckland’s LGBTQ+ community, with the Auckland Rainbow Parade tonight on Ponsonby Rd and the Big Gay Out at Coyle Park tomorrow.

It is the latest action from people associated with the church against the LGBTQ+ community after rainbow pedestrian crossings in Gisborne and Auckland were vandalised with paint, and clashes at rainbow storytime events. An event in Taranaki was cancelled after drag queens were sent death threats.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.