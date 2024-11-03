Tamaki arrived with his wife and his lawyer Ron Mansfield KC about 9.30am.

Tamaki did not stop to address his supporters watching online, only walking by and saying “it’s going to be a good day today, and a good day for New Zealand”.

Destiny Church elder Jenny Marshall and Kaleb Cave, who MC’d at several outdoor lockdown rallies in the Auckland Domain, walked behind the Tamakis. They are two of three church members also facing charges related to breaching public health orders.

His supporters briefly clapped and cheered him on as he walked up the courthouses’ steps, the applause lasting about five seconds.

Hannah and Brian Tamaki arrive at the Auckland District Court with lawyer Ron Mansfield KC. Photo / Mike Scott

Several of Tamaki’s supporters walked into the courthouse with him.

What we know: Tamaki does not deny being at events

Brian Tamaki is accused of intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act, which could carry a penalty of up to six months imprisonment and a $4000 fine if he is convicted.

Police say he violated Covid lockdown orders on multiple occasions in 2021 by attending Auckland Domain rallies on October 2 and 16 and on November 20. He was also accused multiple times of violating his bail conditions by continuing to attend the rallies.

One alleged bail breach - his attendance at an anti-vaccine rally in Christchurch attended by more than 100 people - resulted in him spending over a week in jail in January 2021 before he was released on 24-hour curfew. His bail restrictions, however, were loosened significantly as nationwide Covid-19 restrictions also lifted.

Events were restricted at the time, with outdoor funerals and weddings limited to an attendance of 10 and larger outdoor gatherings banned.

Tamaki pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance in October 2021.

Tamaki has not denied attending any of the events.

He is facing a judge-alone trial.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

