Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Design for Living: The e-scooters of Istanbul

Simon Wilson
By
3 mins to read
In Istanbul as in other cities, micromobility works well when the city provides the infrastructure.

In Istanbul as in other cities, micromobility works well when the city provides the infrastructure.

Cities don't get more car-centric than Istanbul. Last year this city of 16 million had the most congested traffic in the world, according to data from the GPS system TomTom. A trip at peak congestion

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand