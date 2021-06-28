Desert Road and SH4 closed as polar blast lashes central North Island

Snow is expected to fall as low as 300m in parts of the central North Island on Tuesday. Photo / File

A blast of cold Antarctic air is set to cover much of the country on Tuesday, bringing with it snow and wind that Metservice warns could cause havoc across the central North Island.

Metservice has issued a heavy snow watch for a chunk of the central North Island including Raetihi, Ohakune, Waiouru and Taihape.

According to the forecaster, the most significant falls are expected between 11am and 5pm on Tuesday.

"We're looking at a very cold southerly flow today over much of the country, and that's certainly going to be seen across the central North Island," meterorologist Angus Hynes said.

"As some parts of the country have seen this morning, snow is obviously going to be one of the effects of that, with snow expected to fall as low as 300m in some places around Ruapehu and Taihape."

As a result of the forecast snowfall, State Highway 1/Desert Road was closed shortly before 4am on Tuesday, with large build-ups of snow and ice expected throughout the day.

Shortly before 9am, State Highway 4 between National Park and Tohunga Junction was also closed, with the same build-up of ice and snow proving a concern for motorists.

In Whanganui, strong winds resulted in a tree falling onto the footpath in Harrison St on Tuesday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to the incident just after 8.30am.