A decision on an alternative plan has taken longer than expected.

In early July, Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the public would “find out about the ferries once ministers have made decisions”.

“I expect that will be within the quarter,” she said.

That quarter came and went.

Willis and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon then said there would be a decision by the end of this year.

“We’re evaluating the ministerial advisory group’s advice and we’ll have more to say about it towards the end of the year,” Luxon said.

Willis said ministers were testing proposals, asking questions and making sure decisions were based on good advice.

There is speculation the question of whether the ferries should be rail-enabled is behind the hold-up.

Regardless of when an announcement is made, KiwiRail is preparing to keep its existing fleet running until 2029. The mega-ferries were due to arrive in 2026.

KiwiRail has received advice from maritime experts suggesting there are no systemic issues that would prevent the life of the ships from being extended, subject to investment and enhanced maintenance.

Last week the Maritime Union of New Zealand held a rally in Wellington, calling on the Government to invest in publicly owned and operated rail-capable ferries.

At least 100 people joined. Their placards had a message for Willis: “Nicola, don’t abandon our ferries” and “sort your ship out”.

