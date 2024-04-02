The Government lays out its next checklist for the country, how a bank manager helped victims send money to scammers, and school stand-downs and suspensions on the rise in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A first of its kind operation in New Zealand targeting a criminal network of text message phishing scammers has led to over 4000 items being seized.

The 2023 Digital Messaging Transparency Report released today also found there was an 83 per cent decrease in people reporting scams to the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) public scam reporting service since the inception of Operation Cargo.

The seven-month scam disruption operation from May last year comprised 12 search warrants, in which the DIA seized over 4000 items being used by scammers.

This included over $35,000 worth of SIM cards and hardware, almost $10,000 worth of luxury items including a designer handbag and skincare products, and over $56,000 cash.

“Operation Cargo revealed an approach to scamming not seen before here in Aotearoa, where scammers are using special software and hardware to send SMS scam messages en masse,” said DIA manager of digital messaging and systems Joe Teo.

“Through working together with NZ Police, NZ Customs, and CERT NZ, and closely with New Zealand telecommunications providers and banks, we disrupted numerous scam campaigns throughout the year.”

DIA said the operation uncovered a transnational criminal network of scammers which can be held responsible for most SMS scams in New Zealand in 2023.

The public have been urged to continue to report scam SMS text messages after the DIA saw an 83 per cent decrease in reports to its ‘7726′ public scam reporting service from May through to December last year.

“One reason Operation Cargo has been successful is due to the reports New Zealanders send to us through 7726. Your reporting is used to help us locate scammers. It does make a difference and means we can bring these scams to an end and hold the culprits responsible,” Teo said.

“DIA’s focus in 2024 remains the same as always, to stay ahead of trends in the scam environment by working with our domestic and international partners, and to hold scammers accountable for their actions.”

All Operation Cargo investigations remain open, restricting the information that the DIA can share with New Zealanders until they are closed.

Anyone that receives a scam SMS text message is urged to report it free of charge by forwarding the message to 7726, or head to the DIA website for a step-by-step guide of how to report spam.

The 2023 Digital Messaging Transparency Report can be found on the Department of Internal Affairs website.