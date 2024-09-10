“Health New Zealand has said that is not the case, and we certainly hope that is true, because if it is the case then that would make a broken system very much worse.”

Hall said the risks from rising numbers of people with dementia - expected to double by 2040, with higher rates for Māori, Pasifika, and Asian people - were “very significant”, but could be mitigated and even reduced with a proper policy and funding response.

“It isn’t too late to stem the tide...[but] neither the aged care sector, nor the health sector, is ready for the impact of the ageing population, or the impact of the rapidly increasing numbers of people with dementia.”

The commissioner of Health New Zealand, Dr Lester Levy – who was appointed in July to overhaul the organisation after its board was abolished – has been tasked with finding $1.4 billion in savings, but has vowed the clinical frontline will not be reduced.

Hall told the inquiry that fully funding and implementing the Dementia Mate Warewarea Action Plan - drawn up by Alzheimers NZ, the Dementia Foundation, the Mate Wareware Advisory Rōpū and Dementia NZ, would relieve pressure on the health system, and reduce the future costs of dementia to the government.

Some money was pledged towards the plan under the previous government, including to run pilot programmes, after its Cabinet endorsed it in 2021. However, more funding is needed for it to be fully implemented.

National MPs on the committee questioned whether proper funding wasn’t provided by the previous government. In reply to questions, Hall said for community dementia services specifically, $127m was needed over three years. Currently, less than 20% of people who need community support are receiving it, Hall said, because of a lack of funding.

“What I can’t answer...is how much is needed to solve the funding issues in the home support area and the aged residential care area, in order to get timely diagnosis.”

