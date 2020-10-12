Delays averted after barge fixed, ferries resume

One person told the Herald part of the wharf was evacuated following fears the crane could collapse. Photo / Supplied

Ferry services have returned to normal after a barge was damaged, tilting a platform threatening to topple a crane.

Auckland Transport this morning said the malfunctioning barge at the ferry basin had now been fixed, tested and was stable.

As of 7am all ferry services resumed their regular schedule.

FERRY SERVICE DISRUPTION



FINAL UPDATE 6:50AM



The issue with the barge has been fixed, tested and is now stable. As of 7:00am, all ferry services will return to normal. Passengers can return to Pier 1 and berths 1A C can be used from now onwards. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/5a9300l9SJ — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 12, 2020

Passengers disrupted by the episode were thanked for their patience.

Auckland Transport said four hydraulic legs on the barge had malfunctioned, forcing the area around the barge to be closed while repairs were carried out.

While the barge was safe and secure, it would be closed as a precaution.

Stanley Bay services were cancelled and passengers advised to instead take the Devonport ferry, which would run every 30 minutes.

Birkenhead and Bayswater services shifted to Pier 4 while Pine Harbour and Devonport services went to Pier 2.

Other ferries, including Waiheke and Half Moon Bay, were not affected - though passengers were warned of delays.

Photos of the barge show one corner has dropped, leaving the platform tilting down on angle. Photo / Supplied

Photos of the barge showed one corner had dropped, leaving the platform tilting down on angle.

A large crane remains on top of the barge. One person told the Herald part of the wharf was evacuated following fears the crane could collapse.

The Herald was unable to confirm the extent of the evacuation.