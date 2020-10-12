Website of the Year

Delays averted after barge fixed, ferries resume

One person told the Herald part of the wharf was evacuated following fears the crane could collapse. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Ferry services have returned to normal after a barge was damaged, tilting a platform threatening to topple a crane.

Auckland Transport this morning said the malfunctioning barge at the ferry basin had now been fixed, tested and was stable.

As of 7am all ferry services resumed their regular schedule.

Passengers disrupted by the episode were thanked for their patience.

Auckland Transport said four hydraulic legs on the barge had malfunctioned, forcing the area around the barge to be closed while repairs were carried out.

While the barge was safe and secure, it would be closed as a precaution.

Stanley Bay services were cancelled and passengers advised to instead take the Devonport ferry, which would run every 30 minutes.

Birkenhead and Bayswater services shifted to Pier 4 while Pine Harbour and Devonport services went to Pier 2.

Other ferries, including Waiheke and Half Moon Bay, were not affected - though passengers were warned of delays.

Photos of the barge show one corner has dropped, leaving the platform tilting down on angle. Photo / Supplied
Photos of the barge showed one corner had dropped, leaving the platform tilting down on angle.

A large crane remains on top of the barge. One person told the Herald part of the wharf was evacuated following fears the crane could collapse.

The Herald was unable to confirm the extent of the evacuation.

