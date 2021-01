The fire was extinguished on Thursday afternoon. Photo / 123rf

Emergency services responded to a fire in Wellington Central this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson confirmed four fire trucks attended a fire that ignited in a deep frier in a building on Woodward St, Wellington Central.

The spokesperson told the Herald at 1.45pm that the small blaze in Prime Property House had already been extinguished.

Currently unfolding on Lambton Quay: a test of ladders (and a surprising amount of people still buying lunch below) pic.twitter.com/5ke4aHJGwA — Liz (@LizM_T) January 14, 2021