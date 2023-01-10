An officer critically injured in a hit-and-run in November was discharged from hospital two weeks ago and has spoken about their recovery. Photo / NZME

The police officer who was critically injured after being hit by a stolen car driven by a former reality television star has spoken out - saying they are “dedicated” to returning to the front line despite the traumatic ordeal.

The officer was struck on November 9 while laying road spikes to stop a driver police were chasing across Auckland in an allegedly stolen vehicle.

After the officer was hit the driver fled.

A car with a broken windscreen on State Highway 1 in central Auckland. Photo / Ainslie Mclean

The alleged hit-and-run in Manukau triggered a major police chase that brought Auckland City traffic to a standstill.

A person was arrested in the Grafton area just after 9pm - shortly after police found the stolen car abandoned nearby.

A 37-year-old was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, failing to stop a motor vehicle, and taking a vehicle unlawfully.

He has been granted interim name suppression.

The officer, whose name has also been suppressed, suffered serious injuries.

A Givealittle page was set up by members of a social media group for police and emergency services personnel.

More than $6000 was raised.

Yesterday the injured officer sent the group a thank you message and an update on their recovery.

That message was shared with the Herald.

“Firstly, a huge thanks to my family and friends who have stood by and supported me since the [alleged] assault,” the officer said.

“I am extremely grateful and lucky to have such a loving support network that goes above and beyond for me every day.

“A huge thanks to the admin team… for organising this Givealittle and an equally huge thanks to everyone who has contributed - $6111 is a lot of money and will go a long way towards assisting with my rehabilitation.”

The serious crash unit works at Manukau Station Rd after an officer deploying road spikes was allegedly struck by the vehicle being tracked by police.

The officer also gave a “massive thanks” to their police colleagues and St John crews who “were first on scene and saved my life”.

“As well as Middlemore Hospital staff for their high level of care over the past months,” they said.

“My family and I are stoked to let everyone know that although they are serious, a full recovery from my physical injuries is possible, minus some stiffness and the addition of a lot of metal.

“I was discharged from hospital two weeks ago.

“The road to recovery will be long and difficult, but no matter how long it takes, I am dedicated to eventually making it back out to the front line.”

The officer acknowledged the Police Association for its support.

“And especially for the support they have provided my family while I have been in hospital,” they wrote.

“Everyone in blue is lucky to have a union that understands us and has our back.

The officer said they’d had “constant communication and in-person visits from the Commissioner” as well as bosses, colleagues friends and staff involved in the criminal case against the alleged offender.

“Last, but not least, I would like to thank the police as an organisation for their support,” they said.

“The care and support police has provided me over the last eight weeks has been amazing.”

WHAT HAPPENED ON NOVEMBER 9?

Police said about 7.20pm officers started tracking a vehicle they believed was stolen.

After half an hour, a police officer deployed road spikes on the corner of Manukau Station Rd and Osterley Way in an attempt to stop the car.

It was at this time the officer was allegedly struck by the vehicle.

A large police response, involving the Eagle helicopter, was deployed.

The vehicle and a driver were found a short time later.

The operation caused traffic chaos near Spaghetti Junction in central Auckland as police tried to apprehend the driver.

The alleged offender’s case is still before the courts.



