‘Brazen minority’: Police minister responds after Auckland officer struck by vehicle

Cross-city pursuit leaves officer in serious condition, midterms down to razor-thin margins and how our truancy rates stack up again the rest of the world in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police Minister Chris Hipkins says a minority of New Zealanders have always been “brazen” in their disrespect for police after an officer was struck by a vehicle while laying road spikes to stop a driver who was being pursued by police across Auckland in an allegedly stolen vehicle.

A 37-year-old man was set to appear in Manukau District Court today after allegedly striking a police officer while fleeing in a stolen car last night, but he remained in hospital and sought name suppression through his lawyer.

The man was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, failing to stop a motor vehicle, and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The Herald revealed the man once starred in a local reality TV show. Judge Jane Forrester granted the protection of his identity until his next appearance in three weeks, to allow the man to inform his whānau and children.

The officer was injured during a 21-kilometre cross-city pursuit as the car eventually made its way to central Auckland last night.

Police said the incident began about 7.20pm, when officers started tracking an allegedly stolen vehicle.

After half an hour, a police officer deployed road spikes on the corner of Manukau Station Rd and Osterley Way in an attempt to stop the car.

“It was at this time the officer was allegedly struck by the vehicle,” police said in a statement after 10.30pm.

A large police response, involving the Eagle helicopter, was launched. The vehicle was located a short time later, along with the driver.

The incident caused traffic chaos near Spaghetti Junction in central Auckland as police attempted to apprehend the driver of the vehicle.

A car with a broken windscreen on State Highway 1 in central Auckland. Photo / Ainslie Mclean

Motorists were stuck in the traffic - some reporting to have been at a standstill for 10 minutes - and had seen a car crash on the other side of the road.

By the latest update, the injured officer was in a critical but stable condition at the hospital.

Hipkins said while he couldn’t share many details for privacy reasons, his primary concern was the officer’s wellbeing and that of the wider workforce.

“I think all of the police will be feeling this today, they always do when there’s an incident like this,” he said.

“My message to the New Zealand public is to be supportive of our police, they do an amazing job on our behalf.”

Hipkins believed most New Zealanders respected police, but he acknowledged a persistent minority did not.

“I think there’s always been a small minority who have been very brazen when it comes to the police, who don’t respect the role that police do.

“I don’t think they are reflective of the New Zealand society, I think New Zealand police have a very high level of credibility and respect with the public.”

National's police spokesperson Mark Mitchell. Photo / Jed Bradley

National police spokesperson Mark Mitchell said it was a “tragedy” to see an officer “targeted” in such a manner and called for the use of remote control road spikes to be advanced “as quickly as possible”.

“Without knowing the full circumstances of this incident, police officers are increasingly being targeted and driven at by offenders either fleeing the scenes of crime or failing to stop for police.

“They need to have the support, powers and equipment to increase safety for both themselves and members of the public.”

Hipkins said he hadn’t had the opportunity to discuss remote control road spikes with police yet.

Earlier, Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said her thoughts were with the officer and their family.

“This was a traumatic incident for those involved and I want to acknowledge the support offered by the officer’s colleagues and members of the public.”

In the early hours of this morning, the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene at Manukau Station Rd.

The investigation into the incident remained ongoing.