Kiwi artist Owen Dippie on Israel Adesanya mural

The artist behind a towering tribute to Israel Adesanya has opened up about why he was drawn to immortalising the Kiwi UFC icon on a colossal scale.

Speaking exclusively to the Herald, renowned artist Owen Dippie, 40, hoped the artwork would “spark a conversation” and elicit diverse reactions.

MMA fighter Israel Adesanya hugs artist Own Dippie who has just completed a large mural of the fighter in a carpark on Victoria Street.

“That’s what’s also quite cool coz Izzy’s the type of character that you either do like him or you don’t like him. That’s to be respected. A good piece of art is just having people talk,” Dippie said.

The larger-than-life mural, adorning the walls of a Victoria St carpark near the Sky Tower, is not lost on Dippie, who views it as a fitting tribute to Adesanya’s stature both as an athlete and as a cultural icon.

Artist Owen Dippie painting his mural of UFC icon Israel Adesanya.

For weeks, Dippie meticulously crafted this monumental piece, drawing inspiration from Adesanya’s unwavering dedication and passion, traits that transcend the boundaries of sports and resonate deeply with the artist himself.

“He’s a cool dude but it’s his passion, dedication, his spirit to whatever it is to a certain level,” Dippie said.

Artist Owen Dippie looks at his latest mural, of UFC icon Israel Adesanya.

“He’s a fighter, but whether you’re an artist or musician, whatever you’re into, to take it to a certain level needs to be respected or appreciated.”

Dippie said the Adesanya mural was a labour of admiration born out of his personal connection with the subject.

“This ain’t a job,” he said. “Nobody asked for this, especially not Izzy. This is just something I wanted to do and connected with Izzy and made it happen. I love painting figures and I love painting them big.”



