The Matariki star system, also known as Pleiades.

Although the Matariki public holiday is still two weeks away, the Matariki ki Waikato Festival kicked off the celebrations early.

It was a double celebration at Hamilton Gardens this morning as people gathered for a dawn ceremony which not only marked the start of the festival, but also the nearing birthday of King Korokii Te Rata Mahuta Tawhiao Potatau Te Wherowhero.

According to Tainui history, the Matariki cluster was seen shining directly above Waahi Paa on June 16, 1906, the birthdate of King Korokii, so traditionally, Te Ohu Whakaita Charitable Trust launch the annual Matariki Ki Waikato Festival on the nearest Friday to this day.

The dawn ceremony was the beginning of Te Karanga o Te Tau Hou (Matariki Breakfast) where Ngati Wairere called over three hundred manuhiri (guests) to gather at the Hamilton Gardens Lakeside to witness a Te Ahunga ceremony in acknowledgement of the ascension of the Matariki whetu (stars).

This was followed by a mihi whakatau and breakfast in the Hamilton Gardens pavilion, with korero from keynote speakers sharing their personal connections to Matariki and the theme “Matariki rere ki pae mahara-Matariki a time to remember and reflect”.

Te Karanga o Te Tau Hou launched this year’s Matariki ki Waikato festival programme, which, over the course of six weeks, will bring over 30 community events to the wider region.

The Mānawatia a Matariki concert at the Hamilton Lake Domain last year. Photo / Mike Walen

The Festival, running until July 28, includes art exhibitions, Indigenous showcases, kapa haka performances, kai and several free events, like the popular Manu Tukutuku Kite Day and Maanawatia a Matariki concert at Hamilton Lake.

This year’s Matariki ki Waikato festival director is Waimihi Hotere (Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Maniapoto).

“Each event is a festival in its own right, where communities and organisations come together to celebrate maatauranga Matariki and amplify the puuraakau that embody our identity and whakapapa, connecting us to the taiao,” she said.

A number of key events within the festival will be produced by Matariki ki Waikato kaiaarahi. The other events are organised by iwi, hapuu and haapori in the region, with support from Matariki ki Waikato.

Matariki, celebrates the Maori New Year. It is a time to come together in remembrance of the past, celebrate the present and look at the new year ahead.

The Matariki cluster is acknowledged and celebrated by Tainui in Te Paki o Matariki, the Kiingitanga insignia.

Matariki ki Waikato has been run by Te Ohu Whakaita Charitable Trust since 2009.

For more information and a full list of events visit the Matariki ki Waikato website.