Well-known former Kiwi reality TV star accused of driving into police officer

A well-known former Kiwi reality TV star is alleged to have been behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle that struck a police officer last night, seriously injuring him.

The 37-year-old was set to appear in the Manukau District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, failing to stop a motor vehicle, and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

But he remained in hospital and sought name suppression through his lawyer.

Judge Jane Forrester granted the protection of his identity until his next appearance in three weeks, to allow the man to inform his whanau and children.

The injured officer is in critical but stable condition at the hospital, a police spokesperson said.

The Herald can reveal the man once starred in a local reality TV show.

The officer was injured during a 21km cross-city pursuit of an allegedly stolen car as it made its way to central Auckland last night.

Officers began tracking an allegedly stolen vehicle about 7.20pm.

After half an hour, a police officer deployed road spikes on the corner of Manukau Station Rd and Osterley Way in an attempt to stop the car.

“It was at this time the officer was allegedly struck by the vehicle,” police said.

The vehicle continued driving and a large police response, involving the Eagle helicopter, was launched.

“The vehicle in question was located a short time later under Grafton Rd, and the alleged driver was located and detained just after 9pm on Khyber Pass Rd,” police said.

One person was taken into custody.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene at Manukau Station Rd early this morning and the investigation is ongoing.

The chase caused traffic chaos near Spaghetti Junction in central Auckland as police tried to apprehend the car driver.

Motorists were stuck in the traffic - some reported being at a standstill for 10 minutes - and had seen a car crash on the other side of the road.

A photo provided to the Herald showed a dark-coloured SUV with a broken windscreen facing the wrong direction on the Southern Motorway near Grafton Rd.

Witnesses reported seeing the same SUV being driven north earlier.

People also reported armed police in Grafton, seemingly searching for the occupant of the car shortly after 8.30pm.

A car with a broken windscreen on State Highway 1 in central Auckland. Photo / Ainslie Mclean

A witness told RNZ it was a hectic scene.

“We were in the Domain walking the dog when we heard all these police cars roaring up and the police helicopter, we saw they blocked off the northbound lane and there was a car on the side of the road pointing the other way.”

A video provided to the Herald showed several police units and emergency services along Khyber Pass Rd.

“An SUV came up the road at 100km/h with a smashed windscreen,” a witness said. “Seven or eight cop cars behind [were] trying to angle him off the main road but [it was] too dangerous.”

A resident who lives near Khyber Pass Rd said police were asking people to go back into their homes.

Traffic chaos on State Highway 1 near the central motorway junction. Photo / NZTA

One motorist who was stuck in southbound traffic at Spaghetti Junction told Newstalk ZB: "I have been completely standstill for 10 minutes... lots of police action around Newmarket."




