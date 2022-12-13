Two Queensland police officers and one member of the public were shot dead in Wieambilla. Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll explains the situation. Video / ABC News

The mother of a young Auckland constable murdered in the line of duty has paid tribute to the officers shot and killed in yesterday’s horror “pure execution” at a rural Queensland property.

Constables Rachel McCrow, 26, and Matthew Arnold, 29, were among six people shot dead at a property about three hours west of Brisbane as they tried to find a missing man.

News of the tragedy hit Auckland woman Diane Hunt hard, bringing back memories of her son Constable Matthew Hunt’s murder in June 2020.

Hunt was shot dead by Eli Epiha during a routine traffic stop in West Auckland. His death marked the first police fatality in the line of duty in New Zealand since 2009.

Today, Diane Hunt spoke to the Herald about the Queensland tragedy.

“It’s all I’ve thought of all day,” she said.

“And now I learn the young man is also called Matthew. It’s just such a waste of valuable, honourable young lives.

“I see the picture of the young woman officer - Rachel - with her mother and I know what her life is now going to be like.”

The young officers murdered in cold blood have been identified as Constables Matthew Arnold, 29, and Rachel McCrow, 26.

New Zealand Police Association President Chris Cahill said the organisation “sends aroha to our Queensland colleagues”.

“And especially the family and friends of the killed officers,” he said.

“Kia Kaha Queensland. We stand with you at this difficult time as you stood with us when we suffered similar tragedy.”

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers told the Today show that the devastation over the murders would be felt across Australia and thanked the nation for the amazing support.

“This doesn’t happen - in modern Queensland, we have never seen police executed in this way,” he said.

“This has touched all other police officers who have lost loved ones over the years, it brings back the horrible memories across Queensland, Australia and New Zealand.”

Diane Hunt with crosses signifying police deaths on duty after she presented a petition in the name of her son Matthew. Photo / NZ Herald

McCrow, Arnold and their colleagues Constables Randall Kirk and Keely Brough were shot at from inside a house as they walked up the driveway of an isolated property owned by Gareth Train in the western part of the farming region Darling Downs.

His brother Nathaniel Train had been reported missing in New South Wales and police there had asked their Queensland colleagues to check the property for any sign of him.

McCrow and Arnold were seen to be ­approached by at least two shooters clad in military-style camouflage and shot ­execution-style at close range where they lay, according to the Australian.

Kirk was shot in the leg but escaped with a graze.

Nathaniel Train was reported missing from NSW.

Brough fled into the surrounding bushland - where the killers tried to force her out by starting a fire.

“[She] had only been in the police force for eight weeks. She had to hide in the grass,” reporter Anthea Moodie told ABC News Breakfast.

“She was calling her family, saying that she feared for her life.”

A 16-strong police extraction team rescued Brough and recovered the bodies of the two murdered officers.

Nathaniel Train, Gareth Train and his partner were killed in the ensuing firefight.

Their neighbour Alan Dare was also killed as he went to investigate after hearing gunfire, police confirmed.

Auckland constable Matthew Hunt was killed on duty in 2020.

Queensland Police confirmed that Nathaniel Train, a former head teacher at primary schools in New South Wales and Queensland, had not been seen by some family for more than a year. They had also not heard from him since October.

After he was reported missing last week in NSW police there asked colleagues in Queensland to visit his brother’s property and see if he was there.

As the four police officers approached the house on what was a seemingly routine welfare check, all hell broke loose.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the shootings were “extraordinarily distressing on many levels”.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to officers’ families, friends and colleagues,” she said.

“Our thoughts are with them during this extremely difficult time. Those officers paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep our community safe.”

Carroll paid tribute to all police and first responders who assisted at the scene and are continuing to respond.

“Tragically this is the largest loss of life we have suffered in one single incident in recent times.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his condolences to “all who are grieving”.

“Terrible scenes in Wieambilla and a heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” he said.

“My condolences to all who are grieving tonight – Australia mourns with you.”

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the Queensland Police Service “has lost two heroes tonight”.

“This is a tragedy on so many levels and the thoughts of all of us are with the police family tonight,” Ryan said.

The QPU established a sanctioned Remembrance Fund for McCrow and Arnold.