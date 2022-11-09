Ex-reality TV star charged in alleged hit-and-run of police officer

The Serious Crash Unit at the scene on Manukau Station Rd where the police officer was allegedly hit. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A former reality TV star has been charged after a police officer was struck by a vehicle yesterday.

The 37-year-old is in hospital and did not appear in court to face charges, but sought name suppression through his lawyer.

Judge Jane Forrester granted the protection of his identity until his next appearance in three weeks, to allow the man to inform his whanau and children.

The court also heard he was suffering from severe drugs and alcohol addiction issues.

He was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, failing to stop a motor vehicle, and taking a vehicle unlawfully.

The alleged hit-and-run in Mānukau triggered a major police chase that brought Auckland City traffic to a standstill last night.

An officer was hit while laying road spikes in Mānukau.

Police said a stolen car matching the description of one they were tracking was found a short time later under Grafton Rd.

The driver was arrested just after 9pm on Khyber Pass Rd.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said the officer is in hospital with serious injuries.

“Our thoughts are with the officer and their family. Ensuring they are supported is our priority.

“This was a traumatic incident for those involved and I want to acknowledge the support offered by the officer’s colleagues and members of the public.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 105 or anonymously on the Crimestoppers hotline 0800 555 111.



