He said he understood their grief and asked for calm, which was respected.

On Monday, Thompson pleaded guilty to a charge of assault after punching Nganeko, 37, on Saturday night outside the Tukapa Rugby & Sports Club in New Plymouth.

Daytona Thompson is expected to enter a plea to a charge of manslaughter at his next court hearing on August 15.

Then on Tuesday, Nganeko died in Auckland City Hospital.

According to the summary of facts relating to the assault, provided to NZME, Tukapa Rugby Club held its end-of-season senior prizegiving awards on Saturday, which Thompson attended.

He was not a club member but was there in support of a member who was receiving an award.

Nganeko, who did not know Thompson, was also at the event as a club supporter.

The prizegiving finished around 11.20pm after an excessive noise complaint was served on the club, the summary stated.

Nganeko, a videographer, was standing with a group of friends on the footpath on Gladstone Rd, across from the rugby club.

Thompson approached Nganeko and the pair began talking.

Thompson then swivelled and threw a punch with his “clenched right fist”, which struck Nganeko on his chin.

Nganeko fell backwards on to the ground and his head hit the edge of the footpath.

New Plymouth videographer Daniel Nganeko died from his injuries after being punched outside a rugby club. Photo / Daniel Nganeko

Thompson then ran from the scene.

The summary said Nganeko was flown to Auckland City Hospital, where scans revealed he had suffered a fractured skull and extensive brain injuries with damage to his frontal and rear lobe. He was placed on life support.

The next day, Thompson handed himself in to the New Plymouth Police Station, the summary stated.

He was unable to offer any explanation as to why he hit Nganeko and said he had issues recalling the events of the night because of how much alcohol he had consumed.

“He had vague memories of the conversation with the victim and believes he unnecessarily reacted to a comment made by the victim,” the summary stated.

Thompson had been bailed after his guilty plea to the assault.

However, at today’s hearing, he consented to a remand in custody.

Defence lawyer Julian Hannam said Thompson would enter a plea to the manslaughter charge at his next hearing, which is due to be held in the High Court at New Plymouth on August 15.

Judge Greig said he believed the plea would be “a comfort” for both whānau.

Crown prosecutor Cherie Clarke asked for the earlier charge of assault to be withdrawn, which Judge Greig granted.

Tukapa Rugby Club paid tribute to Nganeko on Facebook after his death, saying he was a passionate supporter of the club who “gave his time, his energy, and his heart to our community”.

“We stand united in support of the Nganeko family and all those affected,” Tukapa chairman Scott Siffleet wrote.

“In moments like these, we must draw on the strength of our Tukapa community – showing compassion, care and solidarity.

“We trust that justice will be served, and in the meantime, let us honour Daniel’s life by standing together, as one club.”

Taranaki Community Rugby also posted on Facebook, acknowledging the “deep sadness” after Nganeko’s death.

“Our heartfelt aroha goes to the Nganeko whānau, a long-standing and respected Tukapa family.

“We stand in support of Daniel’s whānau, friends and all those affected by this tragedy, and trust that the justice process will bring swift accountability.

“There is no place for violence in our sport or our community.”

According to Nganeko‘s LinkedIn page, he graduated from Media Design School in 2015 and has worked as a videographer for organisations such as Specsavers, the National Gallery of Victoria and 77 Productions.

Nganeko also worked as a visual journalist for Stuff from October last year until earlier this year.

Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 and is currently an assistant editor and reporter for the Open Justice team. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.