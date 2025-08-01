He was not a club member but was there in support of a member who was receiving an award.
Nganeko, who did not know Thompson, was also at the event as a club supporter.
The prizegiving finished around 11.20pm after an excessive noise complaint was served on the club, the summary stated.
Nganeko, a videographer, was standing with a group of friends on the footpath on Gladstone Rd, across from the rugby club.
Thompson approached Nganeko and the pair began talking.
Thompson then swivelled and threw a punch with his “clenched right fist”, which struck Nganeko on his chin.
Nganeko fell backwards on to the ground and his head hit the edge of the footpath.
Thompson then ran from the scene.
The summary said Nganeko was flown to Auckland City Hospital, where scans revealed he had suffered a fractured skull and extensive brain injuries with damage to his frontal and rear lobe. He was placed on life support.
Taranaki Community Rugby also posted on Facebook, acknowledging the “deep sadness” after Nganeko’s death.
“Our heartfelt aroha goes to the Nganeko whānau, a long-standing and respected Tukapa family.
“We stand in support of Daniel’s whānau, friends and all those affected by this tragedy, and trust that the justice process will bring swift accountability.
“There is no place for violence in our sport or our community.”
According to Nganeko‘s LinkedIn page, he graduated from Media Design School in 2015 and has worked as a videographer for organisations such as Specsavers, the National Gallery of Victoria and 77 Productions.
Nganeko also worked as a visual journalist for Stuff from October last year until earlier this year.
