“In moments like these, we must draw on the strength of our Tukapa community – showing compassion, care and solidarity.

“We trust that justice will be served, and in the meantime, let us honour Daniel’s life by standing together, as one club.”

Taranaki Community Rugby also posted on Facebook, acknowledging the “deep sadness” after Nganeko’s death.

“Our heartfelt aroha goes to the Nganeko whānau, a long-standing and respected Tukapa family.

“We stand in support of Daniel’s whānau, friends and all those affected by this tragedy, and trust that the justice process will bring swift accountability.

“There is no place for violence in our sport or our community.”

A 22-year-old man has been charged with common assault. He is due to reappear in the New Plymouth District Court on August 21.

“In light of the victim’s death, police are actively considering further charges. However, we are unable to speculate on what those charges may be at this stage,” a spokesperson said.

“Police are continuing to make inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

According to Nganeko‘s LinkedIn page, he graduated from Media Design School in 2015 and has worked as a videographer for organisations such as Specsavers, the National Gallery of Victoria and 77 Productions.

Nganeko also worked as a visual journalist for Stuff from October last year until February this year.