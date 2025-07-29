Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Plymouth videographer Daniel Nganeko dies after assault outside rugby club

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

New Plymouth videographer Daniel Nganeko died in hospital today after an assault outside a local rugby club at the weekend. Photo / Daniel Nganeko

New Plymouth videographer Daniel Nganeko died in hospital today after an assault outside a local rugby club at the weekend. Photo / Daniel Nganeko

A New Plymouth videographer has died after an assault outside a local rugby club.

Daniel Nganeko, 37, was assaulted on Gladstone Rd on Saturday night. He died in Auckland Hospital this morning.

Tukapa Rugby Club paid tribute to him on Facebook, saying Nganeko was a passionate supporter of the club

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save