By RNZ

ACT leader David Seymour has spoken out on Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke’s haka in Parliament as a hīkoi against his controversial Treaty Principles Bill converges on Wellington.

The Te Pāti Māori MP was suspended for 24 hours and “named” for leading the haka during the first reading of the bill.

Seymour told reporters the haka “was designed to get in other people’s faces”, to stop the people who represent New Zealanders from having their say, particularly because those doing it left their seats.

The action was a serious matter, and if a haka was allowed one time, it left the door open for other disruptions in Parliament at other times.