The hīkoi is expected to depart in vehicles from Takapūwāhia Marae in Porirua to Waitangi Park at 6am before leaving Waitangi Park for Parliament at 9am.

Another group is expected to hīkoi from Petone about 4am and travel via the Esplanade, State Highway 2 to Ngauranga, Hutt Rd and Thorndon Quay, according to NZTA.

The route from Waitangi Park to Parliament will follow the Golden Mile (Courtenay Place, Manners St, Willis St and Lambton Quay) and pass sites of significance before reaching Parliament grounds at 12pm.

Protesters will leave Parliament grounds at 2.30pm and return to Waitangi Park by 4pm for a concert, karakia, and farewell.

The itinerary of the hīkoi for its final day as it travels through Wellington to Parliament. Photo / Toitū Te Tiriti

When and where can traffic disruptions be expected?

Delays are expected on Tuesday morning along the Wellington state highway network and local roads, according to NZTA.

“Wellington CBD will be congested, particularly around Waitangi Park, Courtenay Place, Manners St, Willis St, Lambton Quay, Parliament, and neighbouring streets.”

State Highways 1 and 2 are likely to be busier than usual for the morning and evening rush hours, says Wellington City Council.

Police say Hutt Valley residents may also experience heightened traffic and disruption along SH2 between Lower Hutt and Wellington City on Tuesday morning.

What are commuters being advised?

NZTA advises commuters heading into the city to plan ahead and check the latest information before travelling.

The agency says it will be closely monitoring the Wellington transport network and provide real-time updates on delays or disruptions to state highways.

“Police will monitor activity by hīkoi groups on highways and roads to ensure the safety of all road users and people participating in the hīkoi. NZTA will support the response on highways where required.

“Wellingtonians are advised to allow extra time and plan their route using the NZ Transport Agency Journey Planner.”

Police ask motorists around the wider Wellington region to plan ahead for expected delays and take extra caution on the roads.

Victoria University says it will remain open but warned students and staff of “widespread disruption”, with some classes being held online tomorrow.

Hīkoi mō te Tiriti marches up Rotorua’s Fenton St on Friday. Photo / Ben Fraser

Can I still get around Wellington on public transport?

Buses will be detoured and trains will run at extra capacity to accommodate the extra crowds arriving in Wellington.

Metlink says buses will detour away from Courtenay Place, Manners St, Willis St and Lambton Quay while the hīkoi moves to Parliament Grounds.

“Stops A, B, C, and D at Wellington Station Interchange will close and buses will detour via Featherston St. An alternate stop is available at Stop 5519 - Featherston St at Waring Taylor St.”

Wellington buses will detour as Hīkoi mō te Tiriti moves to Parliament Grounds. Photo / Metlink

The Wellington Station Bus interchange will be closed when the hīkoi is at Parliament.

“Alternate stops will be on Lambton Central - Stop A (near Farmers) travelling north; Featherston St and Brandon St for services heading south.

“Route 2, 4, 22, and 24 services will detour via The Terrace as Bowen St and Molesworth St will close.”

The Wellington Station Bus interchange will be closed when Hīkoi mō te Tiriti is at Parliament Grounds. Photo / Metlink

Trains will run at extra capacity outside of the 9am-3pm peak hours to facilitate increased demand, according to Wellington City Council.

Some parking will also be reserved for vehicles travelling with the hīkoi.

What will the weather be like?

MetService says Wellington will be sunny with clear skies and reach a high of 17C on Tuesday, with fresh northerlies developing in the morning.

No rain is expected.

A look ahead to the upcoming week:



We start off with quiet weather on Monday 🌤️, but on Tuesday rain will arrive in the West Coast. 🌧️



Both Wednesday and Thursday will be unsettled with showers and isolated thunderstorms. ⛈️



Late week, conditions may turn more settled again. pic.twitter.com/8XNOWutRPr — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 17, 2024

What is the official advice to Government workers?

Government agencies have been advised to do their own workplace risk assessments, ensure staff are aware of the hīkoi, and for any staff with concerns to talk to their manager.

Public Service Commission principal adviser Pete Fitzjohn says a message advising public servants on political neutrality was sent which recommended workers “keep your politics out of your job, and your job out of your politics”.

Public servants can attend protests, but were advised to consider the seniority and nature of their roles, as well as the scope and scale of political activity.

The memo said public servants have the same political rights and freedoms as all New Zealanders but must be politically neutral at work, in order to serve under any given Government.

