The bridge that connects the Dartmoor community with Napier was closed to vehicles on Thursday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Dartmoor’s temporary bridge has been closed as a safety precaution after a heavy vehicle crossed it causing damage.

Hastings District Council (HDC) announced the closure of the cyclone-hit community’s temporary bridge on Dartmoor Rd on Thursday afternoon.

Photos of the bridge taken by Hawke’s Bay Today showed a buckle in the middle of the bridge.

The bridge goes over the Mangaone River and is located about 30 minutes’ drive west of Napier.

An HDC spokesperson said work was being done to open it for pedestrians and light vehicles “at the earliest opportunity”.

“Earlier today [Thursday] a large load passed across the Dartmoor temporary bridge which has resulted in damage to the bridge deck,” the spokesperson said.

Police assessing damage to the bridge after the closure on Thursday. Photo / Paul Taylor

“Following initial inspections the bridge has been closed while more detailed assessments of the damage are undertaken by structural engineers and the contractors.

“We are also seeking advice regarding temporary options to allow the bridge to be partially reopened with limited pedestrian or light-vehicle access at the earliest opportunity.

“Current indications are that the earliest the repair works can be undertaken to restore the bridge to capacity is next week but this is dependent on the outcomes of the assessments and the availability of materials.”

Puketapu School had been notified about the closure and some schoolchildren could be seen being led over the bridge on Thursday afternoon at the end of the school day.

The temporary bridge was opened in March last year after Cyclone Gabrielle destroyed the former bridge.

Residents were using a pulley system and boats to get across the river before the temporary bridge was opened.

There is now a long alternate route via a Bailey Bridge at Rissington.

