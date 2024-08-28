Chlöe Swarbrick says the party may face a court injunction as it decides whether to use the waka-jumping law to expel independent MP Darleen Tana from Parliament.

A Green Party meeting set for the weekend to decide whether Darleen Tana will be booted from the party under the waka jumping legislation won’t go ahead.

Tana sought an injunction yesterday afternoon to prevent the Sunday meeting going ahead, where party members were set to decide whether or not to use the law to oust her, following her resignation from the party.

At a hearing before Justice Simon Moore in the Auckland High Court on Thursday, Tana’s lawyer Sharyn Green said a deal had been reached.

Effectively, Tim Smith, the lawyer for the respondents Chloe Swarbrick and others, has agreed to the interim injunction ahead of a full hearing for the injunction application, set for September 12 in the same court.

Tana sat in the public gallery during the brief hearing and declined to comment to media after it finished.