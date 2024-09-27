Detective Inspector Al Symonds said: “Police have conducted an extensive investigation to ensure the person responsible for her murder can be held to account.

“I would like to acknowledge the investigation team, who have worked tirelessly to get this result, and also those members of our community who have assisted our inquiries.

Jasmaine Reihana, 35, was found dead inside a burnt-out car at Ripiro Beach on September 9. Photo / Denise Piper

”Thank you to everyone who has come forward with information during the course of this investigation.

“It has been our team’s focus to hold to account the person we will allege is responsible for Jasmaine’s murder, and we hope this brings some relief to her whānau.”

Symonds said police would not be commenting further while the matter was before the courts.

Second homicide on same beach

Reihana’s body was discovered when police were called to the fire in the dunes on Ripiro Beach, about 17km south of Glinks Gully, at 10.30am, on Monday, September 9.

A day later police said they were speaking with a person but had not made any arrests and were investigating both the scene and a nearby property in Te Kopuru.

Police used Glinks Gully as a base for the homicide investigation, with the remains found in a burnt-out car in the sand dunes about 17km further south. Photo / Denise Piper

“Police are supporting the whānau of the deceased at this difficult time, who we will continue to keep updated as the investigation continues,” Symonds said at the time.

“We understand this was a distressing incident for those involved and the wider community.”

Symonds said the incident is not related to the death of Joanna Mai Sione-Lauaki, who was also found dead on Ripiro Beach on August 2. She was found between Omamari and Aranga beaches, approximately 65km north of Monday’s incident.

A Pouto Peninsula farmer, whose property is almost directly inland from the car fire, said the homicide was “close to home and really quite sad”.

Symonds earlier said police would like to hear from anyone who was on or near Ripiro Beach, close to Glink’s Gully, between 2pm on Sunday, September 8 and 9am on Monday, September 9.

Police asked anyone who was in the area or has any information to get in touch, either by updating online or call 105, using the the reference number 240908/8425.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

