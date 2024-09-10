Jo Sione-Lauaki was found dead on Omamari Beach in Northland on August 2. Photo / Alex Burton

Police launched a homicide investigation into Sione-Lauaki’s death on Friday, saying her injuries were unexplained. They are still appealing for information or sightings of her clothing: a white Nike T-shirt with a red tick, black or dark-grey Everlast trousers, and red Adidas scuffs.

Symonds said police investigations showed there is no connection between the two deaths but he told RNZ the impact on the close-knit Kaipara community could be long-lasting.

A Pouto Peninsula farmer, whose property is almost directly inland from the car fire, said the homicide was “close to home and really quite sad”.

Ian Russell believed he knew the victim, a woman whom he described as “a real honey”. He suspected the use of pure methamphetamine, or P, was involved in the death.

When he first heard about the homicide it made him concerned for security on his farm and he was relieved police were talking with someone.

Russell previously had problems with cattle rustlers killing his cows and butchering them for meat, people shooting on his farm and arson on a wool shed.

“I have a pretty good survival instinct living down here. I’m happy now that I know... it’s not someone running around the district.”

Russell said he is always on the lookout for suspicious activity in the area and has good security on his farm, including cameras and lights.

As the area is isolated, police are not always able to get out there, he said.

Other locals in the small hamlet of Glinks Gully, where police were setting up their investigation, said they were more curious than frightened.

The seaside community has about a dozen locals, and a number of visitors, but most people respect the beach, said a local who asked not to be named.

The man said he saw five or six police cars going past on Monday, but Tuesday brought about a dozen police cars and utes, and a fire truck, he said.

Symonds said police are working hard to piece together what occurred on the beach, which he described as very beautiful but remote.

Anyone who was in the area or has information that may assist is encouraged to get in touch with police.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.