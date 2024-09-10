Police launched a homicide investigation into Sione-Lauaki’s death on Friday, saying her injuries were unexplained. They are still appealing for information or sightings of her clothing: a white Nike T-shirt with a red tick, black or dark-grey Everlast trousers, and red Adidas scuffs.
Symonds said police investigations showed there is no connection between the two deaths but he told RNZ the impact on the close-knit Kaipara community could be long-lasting.
A Pouto Peninsula farmer, whose property is almost directly inland from the car fire, said the homicide was “close to home and really quite sad”.