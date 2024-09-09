KiwiRail fined over health and safety breaches, Auckland school responds after fake bomb stunt goes viral and the Princess of Wales shares an update on her cancer journey.

A homicide investigation is under way following the discovery of a body in a burnt-out vehicle near Dargaville on Monday morning.

Northland police were notified of a vehicle on fire at Ripiro Beach just after 10.30am.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, of Northland CIB, said police found a body inside the vehicle when they arrived.

“Inquiries are now under way to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred.”

A scene guard has been in place overnight, and a scene examination will commence this morning at the beach and at a nearby property in Te Kopuru.