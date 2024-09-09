Advertisement
Northland police launch homicide investigation after body found in burnt-out car

Denise Piper
KiwiRail fined over health and safety breaches, Auckland school responds after fake bomb stunt goes viral and the Princess of Wales shares an update on her cancer journey.

A homicide investigation is under way following the discovery of a body in a burnt-out vehicle near Dargaville on Monday morning.

Northland police were notified of a vehicle on fire at Ripiro Beach just after 10.30am.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, of Northland CIB, said police found a body inside the vehicle when they arrived.

“Inquiries are now under way to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred.”

A scene guard has been in place overnight, and a scene examination will commence this morning at the beach and at a nearby property in Te Kopuru.

“The circumstances surrounding the fire and how the car came to be on the beach are as yet unexplained. However, our teams are working hard to piece together exactly what has occurred,” he said.

“We know that events like this are incredibly concerning for our community.

“While no arrests have been made, police are speaking with a person of interest. At this stage we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.”

Detective Inspector Symonds said police also want to reassure the Dargaville community this incident is unrelated to the death of Joanna Mai Sione-Lauaki in August. Police last week launched a homicide investigation into that death.

With the Ripiro Beach death, a post-mortem examination and formal identification of the victim will be carried out over the coming days.

Police encouraged anyone else who was in the area or has information to assist who has not yet spoken to police to please get in touch.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

