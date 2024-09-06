On August 26 – more than three weeks after the death – Detective Senior Sergeant Aaron Crawford appealed for information on a white 2012 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute.

The vehicle was described as having no registration plates, an orange hazard light on the roof and aluminium dog cages on the back. It was believed to have been in the same area where Jo’s body was discovered.

On Friday, police again appealed for information about this ute, wanting to know its movement up until August 10.

Police also want sightings of Jo’s black Mitsubishi Outlander, which was found in the car park at Omamari Beach.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds also appealed for information about Jo’s clothing which is still missing: a white Nike T-shirt with a red tick, black or dark grey Everlast trousers, and red Adidas scuffs.

“We are asking people in the area or from the area, if they find items of clothing, to please let us know.”

Detective Inspector Al Symonds is appealing to the public for help to find the clothing of Jo Sione-Lauaki, including a white T-shirt with red Nike tick. Photo / Sarah Curtis

Symonds would not go into details about her injuries, other than to say some were unexplained.

Police say the investigation team is now appealing for any information to help locate items of clothing they believe Joanna (Jo) Mai Sione-Lauaki may have been wearing prior to her death. Photo / Police

He did not believe the time delay between Jo’s death and the launch of the homicide investigation would hamper the case.

The white t-shirt. Photo / Police

“It’s important that we take our time to get things right. In this case, given the challenges of the remoteness and the injuries that Jo sustained - and getting some clarity on how we believe those occurred - has taken us some time.”

The trackpants. Photo / Police

Police are not looking into her gang connections through her whānau, he said.

“It’s not an avenue of inquiry we’re pursuing at this phase. We police without fear or favour: Jo is a mother who was going about her daily business and deserved to return home to her family.”

Symonds would not say what Jo was doing at the beach at the time, but said the family often went to the isolated beaches nearby.

He also wouldn’t be drawn if any family members are suspects.

“We’re speaking to a whole lot of people in respect to this inquiry but for the next little while, our focus will be on finding the clothing, determining the movements of those two vehicles and any persons related to those vehicles.”

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.