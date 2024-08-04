“It was all about her kids and everyone knew that about her - from the time she woke up till the time she went to sleep,” Matilda Kahotea told the Advocate on Sunday.
Sione-Lauaki, 38, affectionately known to her family as “Jojo”, was found dead about 2pm on Friday in what police described as “unexplained” circumstances above the high tide line between Omamari and Aranga Beaches, about 35km north-west of Dargaville.
Her body was sent to Auckland for an autopsy and was due to be taken back to her family at 6.30pm on Sunday.
Speaking with the Herald on Saturday, the 43-year-old dairy farmer said he suspected someone else was involved as his wife had sent him a text on Thursday night, which simply said “help”. He said he hadn’t received the text until after he woke at about 5.15am on Friday morning because his phone had been on flight mode.
Jared Sione-Lauaki said his wife had gone to the beach with their dog on Thursday, then returned again that evening by herself. He wasn’t concerned about her absence when he went to bed about 8.30pm.
“That’s normal for her to do that sort of thing,” he said.
In the morning he had tried to respond to her text but was unable to make contact with her either by text or phone. He went to work but had an “ugly feeling” about the situation so left about 9.30am to look for her.
Jared Sione-Lauaki and one of their daughters searched Bayly’s Beach, where they expected Sione-Lauaki to have gone, but he said something stopped them from searching as far north as her body was later found.
He said it was unusual for his wife to have gone to the beach where she was discovered.
“I have no clue why she went to Omamari, because we never went to that side, ever.”
Jared Sione-Lauaki described his wife as “the most loving mother that anyone could ask for” and said “no one’s gonna replace her”.
She was “loud, bubbly, and very, very, very stubborn” as well as “vibrant and beautiful”.
“She loved her kids, [and] she loved me, regardless if I was a bit of a bastard.”
Jared Sione-Lauaki is a member of Black Power but said they had no enemies.
“I can mingle with just about anyone regardless of who I am.”
Kahotea said the family were still waiting for the police to share more information about the circumstances of her sister-in-law’s death.
Kahotea said the family were understandably shocked and upset, but were keeping busy getting ready for the tangi, at which they were expecting about 600 people.
“He’s [Jared’s] just waiting on the reply from the police officer he’s working with - liaising with. Nothing’s come back at the moment.”
The couple outlived two of their daughters - Jodicye Alliyah Panapa Sione-Lauaki, who died at just 24 days old in 2007, and Jacinda Sione-Lauaki, who was 19 when she died in a car crash on Christmas Eve 2022.
The couple’s three youngest children - aged 12 to 15 - were still at home. Their three other adult children lived elsewhere.
“I don’t think everything’s hit them (the children) yet. It might be when their mum comes home [that] it’ll kind of set in - the reality of it,” Kahotea said.
Jared Sione-Lauaki told the Herald his wife would be cremated and her ashes “split between all of her children, and me”.
