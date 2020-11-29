Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Damian Light: Auckland has been digging a financial hole for a decade

4 minutes to read

Has the City of Sails tacked into a headwind of diminished returns and high debt? Photo / Ainhoa Sanchez, File

NZ Herald

OPINION:

After a decade of vanity projects, wasteful spending and empty gestures, Auckland Council's abysmal financial management is finally catching up with it.

While some may delight in its downfall, residents and ratepayers are left

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.