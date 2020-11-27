Website of the Year
America's Cup whistleblowers feared for their safety: 'We're no traitors'

18 minutes to read
Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

For Mayo & Calder, the America's Cup was meant to be 'the pinnacle'. After months of silence in the face of claims that they were 'spies', the America's Cup whistleblowers break their silence on why

