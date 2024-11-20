Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern, wearing a traditional Maori Kakahu cloak, poses with her medal and insignia after being appointed a Dame Grand Commander of of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Photo / AFP, pool

By RNZ

Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern is to be given a global leadership award by the United Nations Foundation.

The annual awards, We The Peoples, recognise “extraordinary individuals and organisations whose work embodies the values and purposes of the UN”.

Ardern will be given the Champion for Global Change award.

The citation said it recognised her trailblazing and empathetic leadership, her commitment to championing the rights of women, combatting climate change and fostering of unity and peace.