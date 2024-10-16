Jacinda Ardern, wearing a traditional Māori kākahu cloak, poses with her medal and insignia after being appointed a Dame Grand Commander of the New Zealand Order of Merit at Windsor Castle. Photo / AFP

Of the royal honour, Ardern told the PA news agency she was “incredibly honoured and very humbled” and that she felt it acknowledged her family, her former colleagues and New Zealanders who gave her the “extraordinary privilege of serving them for five years”.

Regarding her work since leaving office, Ardern said she had been supporting conservationism in marine environments and Antarctica, writing a book, teaching and “supporting others who want to practise empathetic leadership”.

“But I would sum it up with sort of just trying to spread a little kindness in the world,” she added.

Ardern was granted the title last year in the King’s Birthday Honours. However, she said travel commitments had meant she hadn’t been able to make it to an investiture ceremony on home soil.

“Being away from home means I haven’t been able to take part in one yet,” she said of the ceremony.

“It looked like that would be the case again this year, when in the margins of an Earthshot meeting the possibility of having the ceremony in the UK was raised with me.”

Having been “lucky” to get to know and work with Prince William over the years, she accepted the Windsor Castle investiture and will also have her family with her, she said.

A friend, an extraordinary advocate for the environment and now a Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to the State.@jacindaardern, it was a privilege to present you with this deserved award at Windsor today! pic.twitter.com/Hj7Nhtxki2 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 16, 2024

“But I knew there would be pieces of home I would miss. I am so humbled and thankful that Whaea Esther from Ngāti Ranana will not only join me, but is allowing me to once again share in one of Ngāti Ranana’s kākahu for the ceremony,” Ardern said.

“It will be a really special day – but amongst it all, it will be home that I will be thinking of.”

As New Zealand’s 40th Prime Minister, she served from October 2017 to January 2023.

She came to power in a coalition government before, three years later, Labour was able to form a majority government on its own after winning 50% of the vote.

She led the country through the Covid pandemic and the horrific Christchurch mosque attacks and has been taking part in global initiatives to tackle climate change and support emerging leaders.

